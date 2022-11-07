Prabhas Starrer 'Adipurush' Postponed; Om Raut Announces New Release Date

Following the grand release of its teaser in October, Adipurush received heavy criticism for its poor quality of VFX and faced severe trolling on social media. There was also a discussion surrounding the authenticity of the film's story to the epic Ramayana.

Taking to Twitter, Om Raut released a statement which read, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”