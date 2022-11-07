Prabhas Starrer 'Adipurush' Postponed; Om Raut Announces New Release Date
'Adipurush' starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan was earlier slated for a January 2023 release.
Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, has been officially postponed. The makers released a statement announcing that the film will which was earlier slated for a January 2023 release, has now been pushed to June 2023. Explaining the reason behind their decision, they further added that they want to give a 'complete visual' experience to the viewers, hence they need more time to work on the film.
Following the grand release of its teaser in October, Adipurush received heavy criticism for its poor quality of VFX and faced severe trolling on social media. There was also a discussion surrounding the authenticity of the film's story to the epic Ramayana.
Taking to Twitter, Om Raut released a statement which read, "Adipurush is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Sri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history. In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. Adipurush will now release on June 16, 2023. We are committed to make a film that India is proud of. Your support, love and blessings is what keeps us going.”
Co-produced by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar, Adipurush will now hit the big screens on 13 June 2023 in 3D and IMAX in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood
Topics: Saif Ali Khan Prabhas Kriti Sanon
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.