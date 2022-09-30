'Adipurush' First Look: Prabhas Transforms Into Lord Ram in Om Raut's Epic-Drama
Besides Prabhas, 'Adipurush' also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles.
The first look poster of filmmaker Om Raut's much awaited film, Adipurush was unveiled on Friday morning, 30 September. The first look poster features Prabhas, who has transformed himself into Lord Ram for Raut's mythological drama inspired by the epic Ramayana. The film's teaser will be launched at a grand event in Ayodhya on 2 October.
Taking to social media, the Prabhas shared his first look poster from the film with the fans and wrote, "Aarambh (The Beginning) Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP."
In the poster, Prabhas can be seen wearing a dhoti and a vest, with his hair tied up, to don the role of Raghava. The actor can be seen portraying Lord Ram's warrior side as he shoots towards the sky with a bow and arrow, with his knees bent on the gorund. The background looks luminious with a bright fire-like glow in the sky.
Besides the Baahubali actor, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen as the nefarious Lankesh, Kriti Sanon who plays Janaki, and Sunny Singh who will be seen essaying the role of Lakshman.
Adipurush is slated for its theatrical release in 3D and IMAX on 12 January, 2023. Co-produced by Om Raut, Bhushan Kumar, Rajesh Nair, and Prasad Sutar the film will will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Topics: Saif Ali Khan Prabhas Kriti Sanon
