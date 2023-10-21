ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Leo' Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's Film Sees a Drastic Drop

Leo is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
'Leo' Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay's Film Sees a Drastic Drop
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Vijay's action-thriller Leo had opened to a thunderous response from the audience on the first day. As per reports, the film collected Rs 140 crore worldwide on Thursday, 19 October. However, on Friday (20 October) it reportedly witnessed a significant drop in its collection.

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Leo raked in Rs 36 crore in India on Day 2, which is almost a drop of 50% from Thursday. The two-day India collection of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial now stands at Rs 64.80 crore.

Also Read

'Leo' Review: Vijay Gives a Career-Best Performance, Lokesh Kanagaraj Doesn't

'Leo' Review: Vijay Gives a Career-Best Performance, Lokesh Kanagaraj Doesn't
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Trade expert Manobala Vijay took to X (formerly Twitter) to state that due to negative word of mouth, shows have reduced outside Tamil Nadu. “#Leo screens REDUCED from tomorrow outside Tamil Nadu. Shocking fact is, due to poor WoM, many leo screens are getting allotted to other movies on Day 2 itself all over the world," he wrote.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  Sanjay Dutt   Actor Vijay   Leo 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×