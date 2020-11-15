Soumitra Chatterjee (1935-2020): Bengali Cinema’s Precious Secret

For a certain generation of Bengalis, friendships were often defined by one question- are you Team Uttam or Team Soumitra? Your answer would determine your personality and tastes, and Team Soumitra, proudly claim, that they are class above style.

Soumitra Chatterjee wasn't just an actor, he was an institution in himself- one that transcended the boundaries of the film world to that of the world outside, a lesson that the ‘stars’ of today’s world can learn from.