Remembering Sadashiv Amrapurkar and His Befitting Swan Song

“One day I was sitting with him discussing his character when he began chatting about his experiences in theatre, about how friends who once gave up theatre because it was not lucrative now wanted his help to come back to stage,” says Dibakar and adds, “From that point onwards he took over the character. All the years of his experience in Marathi theatre and his personal interaction with colleagues who chose to go into other professions were used in the film.”

Dibakar’s short also starring Nawazuddin Siddique was an adaptation of Satyajit Ray’s short story Patol Babu, Film Star. In the film, Amrapurkar appears as a hallucination to Siddique’s character of a struggling actor.

“He not only dug into his own consciousness to create the character’s inner life, he went into classics of Marathi theatre to give his character an edge beyond what I had imagined. When we started shooting Sadashivji was all there. He would come fully prepared,” says Dibakar.

It was only befitting that the talented actor’s swan song was a film to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema.

(This story is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 11 May 2016. It is being republished to mark Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s birth anniversary.)