On His Birthday, 5 Reasons Why Women Still Love Richard Gere
Move over George Clooney, Richard Gere has always been our beloved silver fox – and here’s why.
(This story was first published on 31 August 2015 and has been reposted from The Quint’s archives to mark the actor’s 71st birthday.)
Happy birthday, Richard Gere! And move over George Clooney. We apologise to all Clooney fans who might be reading this, but I personally prefer my salt-and-pepper with a dash of easy humility and particularly nuanced piano skills (remember that scene from Pretty Woman where Gere belted out some of the most hauntingly romantic tunes?) Reportedly, the tunes were penned by him!
While it’s hard for us to wrap our heads around the fact that the dashing, debonair Edward turns 71 today (he was born 31 August 1949), what’s even more flummoxing – often to a line of exasperated husbands and boyfriends – is how Gere still manages to steal our hearts all these years later.
Our darling silver fox isn’t going anywhere (thank God!), but we, for one, cannot resist naming the ten thousand and one reasons why we love him. For convenience though, we shall settle for five:
1. He’s the Ultimate Silver Fox
Unlike several sexagenarian actors who bank on trying to look younger, Gere has never been that guy. He’s always been proud of flaunting those white tresses – and why shouldn’t he be? Pretty Woman is over 27 years ago (!) and Edward Lewis still made our hearts stop smack dead. Also, that smile? Those twinkling eyes? How much does the sisterhood adore thee, Gere – let me count out the ways!
2. His Global Appeal
Sure, Clooney and Pierce Brosnan (among several others) could boast of this too, but Richard Gere enjoys a universal love that is unparalleled. Gere, for some inexplicable reason, inspires a warmth and a connect no matter where he goes. Remember the time he appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan? The usually glib anchor-host was tongue-tied, managing only to mutter to a humble, smiling Gere how much his mother adored him!
3. His Devotion to Buddhism
We love how committed he is to what he believes in. Gere couldn’t be further from the stereotype of a Hollywood bigwig, attending few and select parties and spending much of his time advocating for Tibet’s rights. Gere has spoken earnestly of how he first discovered Buddhism in his 20s, and how it’s the most important thing in his life.
Unlike several celebs who lend a name and lose the plot, Gere has persistently followed up his faith with regular visits to Dharamshala – the headquarters of the Tibetan government-in-exile. For his unflinching support to the Tibetan Independence Movement, Gere has been permanently banned from entering China.
4. His Stellar Acting
Richard Gere possesses an enviable repertoire of acting chops that could put Hollywood newbies to shame. Starring in such modern-day classics such as Pretty Woman, An Officer and a Gentleman and Chicago, there is little Gere hasn’t done to convince us of his acting capabilities. Arbitrage also spoke volumes of the 70-year-old’s talent. Yes, yes, we know what you’re thinking – Gere’s never been nominated for an Oscar. But consider this – for at least half a dozen of his best-known films, at least one of his co-stars was nominated for an Oscar. And two of them won. Proof of how Gere brings out the best in those around him?
5. For Starring in Pretty Woman
We’re sorry but we cannot get over this. A listicle on Richard Gere is incomplete without the mention of the one movie that catapulted him into the hall of fame, and made the movie the ultimate opposites-attract story. For that gorgeous scene where first he encounters Vivian (Julia Roberts) on a misty, red-light street, for that delightful chemistry and witty exchange of repartees between two co-stars who clearly got on very well together; for that final urban metaphor of a knight on his horse when he comes rushing to meet Vivian with flowers between his teeth – we will always love thee, Edward Lewis.
P.S. Did you also know that one of the greatest on-screen couplings of all time may not even have happened, had it not been for Julia Roberts? The young Roberts apparently hit it off with him the moment they met and whilst he was still deciding, she pushed a Post-it note towards him which said: “Please say yes!” Sigh.
