On His Birthday, 5 Reasons Why Women Still Love Richard Gere

Happy birthday, Richard Gere! And move over George Clooney. We apologise to all Clooney fans who might be reading this, but I personally prefer my salt-and-pepper with a dash of easy humility and particularly nuanced piano skills (remember that scene from Pretty Woman where Gere belted out some of the most hauntingly romantic tunes?) Reportedly, the tunes were penned by him!

While it’s hard for us to wrap our heads around the fact that the dashing, debonair Edward turns 71 today (he was born 31 August 1949), what’s even more flummoxing – often to a line of exasperated husbands and boyfriends – is how Gere still manages to steal our hearts all these years later.

Our darling silver fox isn’t going anywhere (thank God!), but we, for one, cannot resist naming the ten thousand and one reasons why we love him. For convenience though, we shall settle for five: