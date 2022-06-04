‘Best Part of My Musical Journey’: Sheil Sagar's Stage Partner Remembers Him

“Sheil Sagar was 22. He was a singer, song-writer, pianist, guitarist, saxophonist, a low-key comedian... and he had written 16 beautiful songs that I know of!” remembers Sheil Sagar’s friend and Delhi-based singer and guitarist Sana Arora.

Sagar, a rising Delhi-based Indie artist, passed away on 1 June due to unknown causes, dealing a blow to fans of his music. Coming on the heels of the deaths of Sidhu Moose Wala and KK, this was another personal loss for many.

The 22-year-old had risen to prominence through his single “If I Tried” which crossed 40,000 streams on Spotify.