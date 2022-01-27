'Research Chance, Milk, Ghee For Students': Hansraj College Sets Up Cow Centre
Hansraj's unit of Students' Federation of India alleged that it was built on land earmarked for a women's hostel.
Delhi University's (DU) Hansraj College has opened a cow protection and research centre, reported The Indian Express.
Currently, the centre, which goes by 'Swami Dayanand Saraswati Gau-Samwardhan ewam Anusandhan Kendra', only has one cow. However, the college's principal Dr Rama said that it would be expanded if the research conducted there proved beneficial.
Dr Rama added the centre wouldn't just do research on various aspects of the cow but will also provide pure milk and ghee to the students and also for the 'havan' (prayer ritual) conducted every month on the campus.
'We Can Be Self-Sufficient Now for Our Monthly College Havan': Hansraj Principal Dr Rama
"Ours is a DAV Trust college, and its base is the Arya Samaj. In line with that tradition, we hold a havan on the first day of every month, which may be attended by all teaching and non-teaching staff and students. During that (havan), we felicitate all the people who have their birthdays that month. For this, every month, we need to go to the market to buy the things that we need to offer to the flame, such as pure ghee. We can be self-sufficient now in this," she was quoted as saying by the daily.
Currently, the centre is an enclosure located by the college gate for the men's hostel.
Dr Rama also said that the college was working on a gobar gas plant, which, she added, can be supported by the centre. She said the college could research various aspects of the cow, and when the hostel opens, there could be pure milk and curd for the students.
However, Delhi University officials are unsure if similar projects existed in other DU colleges. Registrar Vikas Gupta said he wasn't aware of this particular project, adding that it could have been an initiative at the college's level.
College Built on Land Earmarked for Women's Hostel, Alleges SFI
Meanwhile, the Hansraj College unit of the CPI(M)'s Students' Federation of India (SFI) alleged that the cow centre had been built on land earmarked for a women's hostel.
"SFI Hansraj unconditionally condemn and protest the construction of a GauShala…at the very site that was reserved for a women's hostel whose construction has been on hold for many years now… We find it disgusting that our college administration prioritises the 'protection and promotion' of cows instead of struggling female students whose interests are being sidelined for such an absurd decision," read a statement issued by the SFI.
However, the charge by SFI was denied by Dr Rama, who said the site was not reserved for the hostel. She added that the area was too small for their plan for a hostel, which would accommodate at least 100 students.
"We are going through many formalities to construct the hostel and are reworking the college's masterplan, which will need to be approved by the municipal corporation," she said.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
