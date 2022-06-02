ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi-Based Indie Musician Sheil Sagar Passes Away at 22

The singer-songwriter had gained notice in the indie music scene with his acoustic debut single “If I Tried”.

Delhi-Based Indie Musician Sheil Sagar Passes Away at 22
A 22-year-old Delhi-based musician, Sheil Sagar, passed away on 1 June due to unknown causes, Rolling Stones reported.

As per the report, Sagar, who was a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, gained notice in the independent music scene with his acoustic debut single “If I Tried” (2021).

That song not only earned his a lot of accolades but also managed to garner over 40,000 streams on Spotify. He had released three other singles last year – “Before It Goes,” “Still” and “Mr. Mobile Man- Live.”
Sagar was known for his soothing baritone among music lovers. One of his songs "Mr.Mobile Man-Live" was recorded and filmed live at The Piano Man Jazz Club in Gurugam.

The budding musician had also won several music awards.

'We Lost a Gem'

Many of his friends and well-wisher bemoaned Sagar's untimely demise, saying that it was a tragic loss for the music community.

