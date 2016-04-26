Jukebox: Shankar-Jaikishan, Together in Music, Life, and Death

(This article is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 26 April 2016. It is now being republished to mark Shankar’s death anniversary.)

Music directors Shankar-Jaiskishan enjoyed supreme domination over the Hindi film industry with their melodious compositions from 1949 till 1971. Their tragic split in the ‘60s might have put an end to film music’s most glorious era, but we’re still humming. On Shankar’s death anniversary, here’s our tribute to the legendary jodi.