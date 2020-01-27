Grammy Awards 2020: Usher, FKA Twigs Perform in Honour of Prince

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre at Los Angeles on 26 January, to honour the best recordings, artists and compositions of the year.

American singer Lizzo, whose ‘Truth Hurts’ became a viral hit in 2019, led the way with a total of eight nominations in her pocket. Lizzo is closely followed by 17-year-old Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X; both have received six nominations each. Ariana Grande too, has received five Grammy nominations for the album of the year and record of the year for Thank U, Next and ‘7 Rings’ respectively.