Grammy Awards 2020: Usher, FKA Twigs Perform in Honour of Prince

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards were held at the Staples Centre at Los Angeles on 26 January, to honour the best recordings, artists and compositions of the year.
American singer Lizzo, whose ‘Truth Hurts’ became a viral hit in 2019, led the way with a total of eight nominations in her pocket. Lizzo is closely followed by 17-year-old Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X; both have received six nominations each. Ariana Grande too, has received five Grammy nominations for the album of the year and record of the year for Thank U, Next and ‘7 Rings’ respectively.
'Igor' Wins Best Rap Album
‘Igor’ by Tyler, The Creator won the Grammy for Best Rap Album of the year.
Usher, FKA Twigs Take Stage
Usher and FKA Twigs kicked off the performance to honour the late musical icon Prince. Usher began with a rendition of ‘Little Red Corvette’. Singer and dancer FKA Twigs accompanied him as she captured the audience with an extraordinary pole dance during ‘When Doves Cry.’
Tribute to Kobe Bryant
Host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men paid tribute to basketball player Kobe Bryant with an a capella version of ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday’.
Lady Gaga Wins for 'I'll Never Love Again'
Lady Gaga took home a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media for her song ‘I'll Never Love Again’ from the film A Star is Born.
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus wins two Grammys
‘Old Town Road’, by Lil Nas and Billy Ray Cyrus took home two Grammy Awards for the night - for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
American singer Lizzo takes home Best Pop Solo Performance Award for ‘Truth Hurts’.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )