'Vaashi' Review: A Commendable, Yet One-Time Watch Courtroom Drama

There is no preaching and the tone is progressive throughout the film. It is unclear whether one of the seeming parallels between the central plot and the personal lives of the leads are really intended or just a matter of coincidence. The climax seems somewhat odd and a bit of a compromise. Having to resort to judicial subjectivity to justify a verdict would only mean that parsing of the law was inadequate in the first place. Also, the personal equation and ego of the leads take over the courtroom drama by the end.

Keerthy Suresh is the best thing about the film, looking every bit professional and carrying herself convincingly.