Review: 'Satyameva Jayate 2' is All Noise And No Substance

All-pervasive and all-powerful - John is the slayer of bad people, the saviour of the downtrodden. Omnipotent, omniscient, omnipresent. He is the Karwa Chauth keeper to his wife (Divya Khosla Kumar), who has a single expression throughout the movie. John is also the owner of bulging muscles and chiselled abs who, when angry, appears to be walking with dumbbells on his cervical. Satyameva Jayate 2 is mind-bogglingly, excruciatingly loud, on-the-nose, screechy and melodramatic.

For a film that clearly doesn’t want to even spell subtle, I won’t critique it on the finer aspects of filmmaking. No point wondering that when none of the characters have been shown suffering from a hearing impairment, why should everyone shout at the top of their voices? Who do they want to be heard by ? The fellow actor, who is some inches away? Or the audience sitting in the same theatre and watching?

I would like to to assure writer director Milap Zaveri that anything in the normal human decibel level is perfectly audible. There was no need to make people shout, rhyme, then echo to melodramatic lines. It only leaves us with a headache.