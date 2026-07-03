'Pritam and Pedro' Review: Rajkumar Hirani's Debut Series is a Dated Exercise

For a show built entirely around cybercrime, Pritam and Pedro, co-written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Suyash Trivedi, has almost no curiosity about it.

Hacking, blackmail, doxxing, morphed photos, leaked videos—all of it functions as plot furniture. How any of it actually works is never the point. Technology is simply the villain, blamed for everything that goes wrong for everyone on screen, the way Hirani once let the media take the fall in Sanju.