Inside India’s Cyber Crime Crisis: How Scams are Targeting Everyday Indians

In this episode of Janab Aise Kaise?, The Quint's Shadab Moizee uncovers the unprecedented surge in cyber crimes in India. From investment scams to dating app fraud and sextortion, thousands of individuals fall victim each month, often leading to severe financial and emotional damage.
According to recent reports, more than ₹2,140 crore was lost to scams between January and October 2024, with sextortion and fake trading apps among the primary culprits.
Sextortion is particularly dangerous, exploiting personal fears and vulnerabilities. Victims receive unexpected video calls or messages from strangers, often asking for money to prevent sharing compromising content with family and friends. This tactic has not only led to financial losses but has also tarnished reputations and, in some cases, caused mental distress.
Similarly, fake trading apps lure users with promises of quick financial returns. Many unsuspecting users invest their hard-earned money, only to find their accounts drained and the scammers untraceable. These schemes have resulted in reported losses of over ₹1,420 crores.
Criminals often impersonate officials from trusted agencies, such as the police or telecommunications companies, to gain victims’ trust.
These scammers exploit fears by threatening legal action or account deactivation unless money is transferred or private details like OTPs are shared.
To protect yourself, follow the principle: Pause-Think-Act. Take a moment to verify information before engaging with any caller or link, and report suspicious activities to the cyber crime helpline (1930) or visit www.cybercrime.gov.in. Awareness and caution can be powerful defenses against these evolving digital threats.
