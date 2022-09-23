'Jamtara' S2 Review: Pales in Comparison to S1 But Remains Highly Entertaining
The series is available to stream on Netflix.
'Jamtara' S2 Review: Pales in Comparison to S1 But Remains Highly Entertaining
A scam within a scam within another is what perfectly summarises Jamtara season 2. The first season was all about Rocky (Anshuman Pushkar) and Sunny's (Sparsh Shrivastav) rivalry to become the biggest 'scammer' in the district.
The way it ended, it indicated that the stakes for the second season would be much higher, and they are. This time, Gudiya (Monika Panwar) is at the forefront and her quest for a David vs Goliath-esque revenge has become intertwined with political ambition.
When it comes to performances, every actor steals every scene they're in. Amit Sial as the reprehensible and money-minded politician Brajesh Bhaan is fantastic and instills the same fear and hatred that he did in the first season, as his character intends to.
However, the show-stealer when it comes to an antagonist is Seema Pahwa as Bua ji, who aids Gudiya in her political campaign and is as shrewd, if not more, than Brajesh. The fact that Brajesh is finally equally matched in a battle of wits and crime bodes well for the show.
Jamtara season 2 doesn't have the same charm as its previous outing but that is rarely disappointing.
The show sometimes stumbles in its pacing with some scenes seeming unnecessary to the grand scheme of things but the show continues to find its footing.
Aksha Pardasany and Dibyendu Bhattacharya return as Dolly Sahu and Biswa Paathak to continue to fight the phishing in Jamtara especially after a new entrant snags a big fish. Their interactions make up some of the season's most emotional and hilarious moments.
Jamtara season 2 retains the show's spirit - its exploration of how power and politics affect a common person is more sinister. The season has multiple arcs going on simultaneously and while some might not be fleshed out as one might wish, they're enough to keep the audience hooked.
The music and sound by Sidhant Mathur and Boby John matches the visuals perfectly, taking the audience on a seamless journey with the characters.
DOP Sayak Bhattacharya has structured each frame to look both gorgeous and realistic. The lighting in some sequences, however, leaves much to be desired.
If you enjoyed Jamtara season 1, the second season might seem paler but not in the least less entertaining.
Jamtara season 2 is streaming on Netflix.
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and movie-reviews
Topics: Jamtara Jamtara Season 2
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.