Pa Ranjith on Organising 'Vaanam Art Festival' During Dalit History Month

Pa Ranjith also said that he draws inspiration from Babasaheb Ambedkar every time he faces criticisms. He added that he believes learning politics is like an applied art. When we share our opinions, when people connect with them, they debate on whether the opinions are right or wrong.

"If they feel I am right, they accept, else they get angry as if I have said something wrong. People point it out to me, and if I feel they are right, I change it. So only when we apply, we can create something. That is the case with my films like Attakathi, Madras, Kabali, Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai and even now with Dhammam and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu", the filmmaker told The Quint.

Vaanam Art Festival highlights the work of Dalit artistes and celebrates their lives, which are invisiblized by dominant caste narratives. It questions the false narratives and the stereotypical portrayal of marginalized groups in cinema. The festival serves as a platform for artists from marginalized communities to showcase their works.

