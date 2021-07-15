'Malik' Review: Fahadh Faasil, Mahesh Narayanan Tell an Intense, Engaging Saga

It's almost impossible to not recall Mani Ratnam's stellar Nayakan (1987) while watching Malik. You expect someone to ask a frail Sulaiman "Neenga nallavara kettavara?" while he's held in police custody. But besides the moral ambiguity of Kamal Haasan's Velu Naicker, it's the complexity of Sulaiman's circumstances, his religious identity, his inter-faith marriage, constantly changing relationships that make Malik an interesting watch. Also, Narayanan dials down on creating a hero out of Sulaiman. The lensing of his character during his messiah-like sequences are distant, and not designed to make him larger than life, and rightly so. But then does it also make Sulaiman less endearing to the audience thus cutting down in our emotional investment in him?

Fahadh is intense as Sulaiman, though his simmering, grim demeanour for most of the film could be criticised as one-note. Nimisha too keeps a constant stern look and tone as an older Roseline. The larger cast including Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Joju George and Indrans competently handle their parts in the narrative. Malik belongs to Narayanan who has written, directed and edited the film. It's an ambitious venture from the man behind Take Off and C U Soon. The film is well crafted and would have been a more rewarding experience to watch on the big screen. Masterfully told, despite the obvious comparisons to Nayakan, Malik holds its own, carving a place for itself as one of the best films of the year.