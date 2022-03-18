‘Lalitham Sundaram’ Review: An Exciting Idea Torn to Shreds by Poor Execution

Ever since Madhu Warrier announced Lalitham Sundaram with Biju Menon and Manju Warrier headlining the cast, it was highly anticipated. Lalitham Sundaram literally translates to simple and beautiful, but the film, a direct release on Disney+Hotstar, is anything but that and turns out to be a massive disappointment.

Just like the casting, the film’s opening credits are accompanied with postcards evoking nostalgia, raising your expectations further. But a few minutes into Lalitham Sundaram and you realize something is terribly wrong, as if nothing is in sync.