Netflix’s Hellbound: Heavenly Probe Into Faith, Fear, the Flawed and the God

The show is beautifully paced. It starts as a criminal investigation and swiftly changes course. Multiple protagonists come and go as the story progresses; no single narrative is followed throughout. There is also a significant time leap, with a completely new set of faces. It is fascinating to predict if and when and how a character will return.

In a crackling second-half, all that we know of the story is changed as it is revealed that a newborn has received the decree. This changes the notion that only sinners are sent to hell as a three-day-old infant couldn’t have done anything wrong. It makes us question the very definition of sin.