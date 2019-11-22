There Is No Method in this Messy ‘Pagalpanti’

How much can one really say about a film that doesn’t have anything to say itself?

A character called Neeraj Modi (Inaamulhaq) - even with the last letter of the first name changed, it does bring to mind a certain fugitive diamond merchant named Mr Modi. He is the bad man here and as our leading men make a mincemeat of him, patriotism becomes the last refuge of Pagalpanti.

Click on the player below to listen to the podcast.