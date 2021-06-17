Review: Pixar’s Luca Will Have You Hook, Line, and Sinker

Luca (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) and Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) are two young sea monsters curious about the world above water. So, they assume human form and visit the town of Porto Rosso, where they spend the summer cycling, fishing and eating pasta with their misfit human friend Giulia (Emma Berman). But they must do all this while keeping their identities secret from the humans keen on hunting them.

A local triathlon competition becomes a means to what they think is their ultimate end: riding the Vespa. The iconic Italian scooter becomes a metaphor for freedom. For Luca, it is freedom from his parents intent on sending him to live with his uncle in the deep sea.