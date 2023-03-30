'Bholaa' Review: Ajay Devgn's Otherwise Entertaining Film Falters In Its USP

The original Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi had a smart, albeit not exceptional, plot but Bholaa struggles to keep that together. The subplots and backstory arcs are unnecessary for a film that could’ve skirted by on action set pieces alone.

At some point, even the action sequences become predictable because an almost-superhero Bholaa (getting these powers seemingly from his devotion for Lord Shiva) is practically invincible. DOP Aseem Bajaj tries every camera angle in the book, from sweeping pans to swiveling tracks: it’s almost too much.

The fight sequences, however, are better shot and the camera angles add to the scenes. The film is written by Ankush Singh, Aamil Keeyan Khan, Sriidhar Rajyash Dubey and Sandeep Kewlani. Other than an utensil-themed running gag, there's not much to write home about when it comes to the dialogues.