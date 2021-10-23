Tamil Film 'Koozhangal' Becomes India’s Official Entry to Oscars 2022

Shaji N Karun, the chairperson of the 15-member selection committee made the announcement today. Decisions regarding selection are anonymous, according to FFI Secretary General Supran Sen.

The film is based on the story of a young boy and his alcoholic, violent father who set out to find his mother who has escaped from the abuse. It stars Karuththadaiyaan and Chellapandi in the leading roles.

Talking about the film's selection and how he feels about it, 31-year-old Vinothraj said, "I am really, really happy. We have made this film with a lot of love."

Producer Vignesh Shivan took to Twitter and wrote, "There’s a chance to hear this! “And the Oscars goes to …. “ Two steps away from a dream come true moment in our lives …. Can’t be prouder , happier & content."