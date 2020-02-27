Steven Spielberg Replaced as ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director

Director-Producer Steven Spielberg has been head-honcho of the Indiana Jones’ franchise ever since its inception. Spielberg’s position as director will now be replaced by James Mangold for the fifth Indiana Jones Film.

Indiana Jones is among the most iconic charterers in cinema and it has survived the passing of time and remains relevant enough for a fifth part to be made. It has released four parts so far, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).