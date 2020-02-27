Steven Spielberg Replaced as ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director
Director-Producer Steven Spielberg has been head-honcho of the Indiana Jones’ franchise ever since its inception. Spielberg’s position as director will now be replaced by James Mangold for the fifth Indiana Jones Film.
Indiana Jones is among the most iconic charterers in cinema and it has survived the passing of time and remains relevant enough for a fifth part to be made. It has released four parts so far, Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).
James Mangold, has directed to Cop Land, 3:10 to Yuma, Logan and the Oscar-nominated Ford v Ferrari. After being in talks with Spielberg, he was given the position of director for the fifth film. A source close to Spielberg told The Hollywood Review, that he decided to step down so that the next generation of filmmakers could usher the franchise forward.
Spielberg will work on Indiana Jones 5 as a producer. His remake of West Side Story, which is produced by Warner Bros., is scheduled for a release in December.
Actor Harrison Ford, who has been playing the role of Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones Jr. since the first installment, is a member of the ensemble. In a recent interview to Ellen DeGeneres, the 77-year old actor said that the filming will commence in the late summer. He added that "They are great fun to make."
The Disney film, whose title has not been announced yet, is slated for a 9 July 2021 release.