‘RRR’, ‘The Kashmir Files’ Among Indian Panorama Lineup for IFFI 2022
The lineup also includes 'Jai Bhim'.
The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) announced the line-up for the Indian Panorama segment which includes 25 feature films and non-feature segments. The films will be showcased at the film festival’s 53rd edition in Goa, between 20 to 28 November, 2022.
The films include RRR, Jai Bhim, Kashmir Files, and other titles in languages such as Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu.
10 Hindi films, four films in Tamil and Telugu each, two Bengali films, seven in English, three in Kannada and Malayalam, five in Marathi, and one film each in Maithili, Konkani, Manipuri, Sanskrit, Irula, Oriya, and Bhotiya languages across the two segments of feature and non-feature films.
According to the Press Information Bureau, film director Vinod Ganatra headed the jury that also consisted of 12 other members such as A Karthik Raja, Ananda Jyothi, Dr Anuradha Singh, and Sailesh Dave.
Topics: The Kashmir Files Jai Bhim RRR
