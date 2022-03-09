Will Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' Have a Smooth Release In Theatres?

Ever since the pandemic hit, right from Sudha Kongara’s Soorai Pottru and TJ Gnanavel’s Jai Bhim to legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal and family drama Udanpirappe featuring Jyothika - films that Suriya, either starred or produced under his banner 2D Entertainment have seen a direct OTT (Over The Top platform ) release. This decision irked theatre owners and the distributors alike in Tamil Nadu who voiced their opinions out at that time. However Suriya’s next film Etharkkum Thunindhavan backed by Sun Pictures, co-starring Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay, Sathyaraj and directed by Pandiraj of Pasanga fame, is all set for a grand release on 10 March. The plot of the film revolves around the crimes against women and the trailer promises that Etharkkum Thunindhavan will be a family entertainer.

Speaking to The Quint, the president of Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association, Subramaniyam, who had expressed his displeasure with Suriya's direct OTT releases in the past, stated that the situation back then was heated and totally different. He further added, “We do understand that OTTs are separate platforms that are only a part of the cinema industry. We have no objection if films are released in OTT after a decent theatrical run”.