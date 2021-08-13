'Kuruthi': A Troubling Tale of Our Times From a Majoritarian Gaze

Kuruthi, directed by Manu Warrier and written by Anish Pallyal, is a masterpiece of storytelling and visual narration. The film begins with an unrevealed fate of a sacrificial lamb as the title suggests but is followed by the death of the protagonist's wife and daughter due to a natural calamity. The protagonist, a religious man, tries to understand the purpose of his faith and the death of his family. He sets aside his doubts only in hopes that there is a heaven where he can meet his daughter someday. The rest of the film is the protagonist's test of faith for the second time when a series of events unfurl exactly on the first anniversary of the death of his wife and daughter.

Kuruthi is also a great example of how much a tightly written script adds to its impact. Every person, element, and object is carefully and meticulously written in. All the characters have their clear purpose and intent, not one character in the film can be tagged as an extra. The animals, the forest, the unseen snake, the vehicles, the cell phones, the number of bullets in the gun, all have their purpose and that makes watching Kuruthi all the more exciting. There is no over-the-top actions sequence, yet every fight is choreographed intentionally to show the raw, ugly side of human nature.

We live in a time where abstract concepts like right vs wrong, faith vs bigotry are all shown as complete absolutes and binaries. Kuruthi takes us to the uncomfortable spaces between these abstracts showing us the blurs, colours, and stories behind them. It talks about how anti-social elements prey on individual suffering and use it for their own agenda of hate. Moosa, the father of Ibrahim, simplifies it all down on how the world is fuelled by hate and how religion, faith, and everything else is just a means to justify the end. He references the story of the origin of the first sin, the murder of Abel by his own brother Cain and how we, the children of Cain, carry this thirst for blood forward.