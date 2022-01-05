ADVERTISEMENT

27th Kolkata International Film Festival Called Off Amid Rising COVID Cases

The Kolkata International Film Festival was scheduled for 7-14 January.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Kolkata International Film Festival has been cancelled.</p></div>
The 27th Kolkata International Film Festival, earlier scheduled to be held from 7-14 January, has been called off amid the rising COVID cases in West Bengal. This news comes just a day after the organisers had said that they would host the festival with COVID protocols including a 50% occupancy limit at venues.

KIFF started in 1995 and the 27th edition was “proposed for the cine lovers, critics, actors and others so that they continue to feel the pulse of the gala international film festival in the cultural capital of India even in this pandemic situation,” according to the official website.

During a press conference, Tollywood director Arindam Sil had said, “This year's film festival will also celebrate the birth centenary celebration of ace director Satyajit Ray. The opening film will be popular Bengali film Aryaner Din Ratri. Total 10 movies directed by Ray will be screened,” Free Press Journal reported.

