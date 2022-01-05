27th Kolkata International Film Festival Called Off Amid Rising COVID Cases

KIFF started in 1995 and the 27th edition was “proposed for the cine lovers, critics, actors and others so that they continue to feel the pulse of the gala international film festival in the cultural capital of India even in this pandemic situation,” according to the official website.

During a press conference, Tollywood director Arindam Sil had said, “This year's film festival will also celebrate the birth centenary celebration of ace director Satyajit Ray. The opening film will be popular Bengali film Aryaner Din Ratri. Total 10 movies directed by Ray will be screened,” Free Press Journal reported.