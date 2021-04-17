Joji: A Study of Manhood Masked as an Adaptation of Macbeth

Both her compliance and her yearning for rebellion can be sympathised with. But can the spree of bloodshed and misery spawned by Joji’s resentment be explained similarly? Can Joji be sympathised with?

In Kumbalangi Nights, Fahadh had played a patriarch who becomes deranged when he loses control over his household. Here, Pothan and Pushkaran are intent on conveying that Joji is not in fact a Shammi. “Think straight,” he murmurs to himself when he feels things slipping out of his hand. Even his decision to kill himself arises from his desire to be in control. The much talked about mirror scene can thus be read as Joji realising the masculine performance that is demanded by society and the need to outwardly project the façade of being in control of both oneself and others. His dying declaration of accusing society of being the cause of his actions can then only be interpreted as farce. Another attempt at dialogue of grandeur that does not absolve him of responsibility for his actions.

Those intent on looking for a cinematic depiction of the complexity of the human mind and the descent into madness, à la Macbeth, in Joji are likely to be disappointed. Neither will they get the vast scope and depth of social critique and commentary on contemporary political climate that is inherent in Irakal. But that does not mean that Joji does not offer anything to the viewer that is worthwhile on its own.