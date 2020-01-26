Vir Das’s ‘For India’ Is a Crash Course in What India Is All About

An Indian?

Who are you? What defines you? Do you love your country? What do you love about your country? It does seem like we’re all questioning what being an Indian is all about and what are those things we like to tell about this land we live in. Vir Das volunteers to take a stab at it in his latest Netflix special Vir Das: For India.

Vir pours his heart out when it comes to talking about India. In a loosely knit set, he somehow manages to throw light on a whole lot of politics in the most subtle manner possible. And while you sit there watching his one and a half-hour long set, you’re bound to tell yourself at least once, “God, I wish he wasn’t this safe.”