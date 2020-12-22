Shooting for Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’ in the Midst of a Pandemic

Amber Heard, who plays an important role in the series told us why she thinks King’s characters are compelling and relatable. The actor also spoke about why The Stand, like almost all of King’s works, has a story that’s believable, because he makes his characters reside in the grey area. “I think that’s the interesting and real part of what Stephen King has so brilliantly been able to do in creating this story and these characters that live within, it is that they don’t represent good or evil as blanket ideas or concepts, they are not just black or white. They are much more interesting in that they reflect a much more greyer area that us as human beings occupy. The nuances of our flaws and our strengths and how they fight with on another, for our attention and for our ultimate action is the whole point of what makes Stephen King’s characters so dynamic and brilliant. They look like us, they feel like us, none of them are all bad or all good. For me its a struggle between the impulse to do good and the impulse to do what’s best for yourself versus what’s best for other people in that context. What is the most empathetic and what’s the most selfish, which path are you going to go down, who’s going to win?” said Heard.

You can watch the trailer of The Stand here: