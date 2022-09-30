Here’s the Adorable Love Story of Soon-To-Be-Married Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal

Richa was the first to confess her love for Ali and say the "three magical words" — I love you. In her interview to Brides Today, Richa shared, "We were at my house watching Chaplin, the 1992 British-American biographical comedy drama starring Robert Downey Jr. I was happy to see him enjoy the movie and was grateful to have found someone with similar tastes. That is when I said, 'This is really sweet, I love you' to him." While Richa was the first one to confess her feelings for Ali, he took three months to say the words back to her.

The couple kept their relationship private for several years, as they chose to focus on their professional careers at the time and did not want their personal lives to become news headlines.

"I don’t think I can take you through my love story because it is one of the most beautiful personal journeys of my life, but I can tell you that it is a liking that is unmatched in the life that I have lived until now, and a friendship that I am really, really proud of," Ali had said.