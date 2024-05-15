'Panchayat 3' Trailer: Jitendra's Sachiv Returns As Phulera Goes to The Polls

The trailer reveals that the transfer of ‘Sachiv ji' (Jitendra) has been cancelled and that he is not going to leave Phulera. We see villagers gearing up for the election of the pradhan and the political conflict that ensues between Pradhan Manju Devi (played by Neena Gupta) and Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), who tries to overthrow her. The trailer takes a jibe at politicians and how they try to lure voters through various yojanas just ahead of elections. We also get a peek into the budding romance between Abhishek (Jitendra) and Rinki. Caught in the 'village drama', Abhishek tries to focus on his studies and look for better career opportunities.

Season 2 ended with the death of Prahlad’s son Vikas, so we are all waiting to see what unfolds in season 3. The third season will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 28 May.