'Panchayat 3' Trailer: Jitendra's Sachiv Returns As Phulera Goes to The Polls

One of the most-awaited shows of Amazon Prime Video, Panchayat, is back! The trailer for the third season dropped on Wednesday, 15 May.
As with the previous seasons, this eight-episode season also promises a healthy dose of drama, comedy, and romance. Created by TVF and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, Panchayat Season 3 will see the return of our favourites - Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy and Sanvikaa.
The trailer reveals that the transfer of ‘Sachiv ji' (Jitendra) has been cancelled and that he is not going to leave Phulera. We see villagers gearing up for the election of the pradhan and the political conflict that ensues between Pradhan Manju Devi (played by Neena Gupta) and Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar), who tries to overthrow her. The trailer takes a jibe at politicians and how they try to lure voters through various yojanas just ahead of elections. We also get a peek into the budding romance between Abhishek (Jitendra) and Rinki. Caught in the 'village drama', Abhishek tries to focus on his studies and look for better career opportunities.
Season 2 ended with the death of Prahlad’s son Vikas, so we are all waiting to see what unfolds in season 3. The third season will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 28 May.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)