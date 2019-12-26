Ayushmann Doesn’t Need to Do an OTT Film or Show: Gulshan Devaiah

Gulshan Devaiah:I wasn’t thinking about scaring anybody when I was doing this, and I had almost forgotten that we’re doing something which is meant to scare people. I think I was just focusing on what I had to get done. It was raining, the weather was not conducive. We were losing time. I was profusely sweating and so was he but then I was sweating a few litres more than him. So there was no time to think. And I wouldn’t say that I enjoyed it very much. Yeah, I didn’t because your brain stops working after a while. It becomes less creative and more technical. But then when I look back and see all the things that I have done, there is a sense of achievement definitely, from a personal point of view that I could do this.

Dibakar Banerjee: Probably the biggest curse that an actor can have is the script. Because most of us who are, in reality, don’t know what’s going to happen the next moment you know, we don’t know the script of our life. An actor does the better actors and actors like Gulshan and Sukant, they probably are in the moment and they have figured out a skill, a very necessary skill of erasing everything else outside of the moment because as characters in that story they are not supposed to know what has happened.