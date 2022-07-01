Netflix Crashes Upon Release of Stranger Things Vol 2, Here’s How Fans Reacted
'Stranger Things Season: 4' Volume 2 was released on Netflix on Friday, 1 July.
Several users reported that Netflix crashed as they tried to stream the new episodes of the Netflix original show Stranger Things Season: 4 on Friday. The volume two of the beloved series, consists of only two episodes and was released on the streaming platform on, 1 July.
As per a report by the Indian Express, the sudden flood of users who all logged into the app at once, could have expectedly caused the outage. The synchronized logins may have taken place due to the release of the popular series on Netflix. As of now, most issues were only reported by mobile users.
While Netflix is yet to release a statement on the same, here's how the fans reacted on Twitter:
Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things was first released on Netflix on 15 July, 2016. The show received immense love from the viewers for its intriguing story line, promising characters and stunning eerie visuals. The series will reportedly come to an end with the release of its 6th season as per the creators.
