‘Betaal’ Trailer: It’s Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra Against Zombies
The trailer of Netflix’s Betaal has been released and the horror-thriller series puts the police department versus the undead army. Starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala and Syna Anand, the series is produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, Blumhouse Television and SK Global Entertainment. It drops on Netflix on 24 May.
Watch the trailer here:
The story is set in a remote village, where a two-century-old East India Company Colonel, infected with the Betaal’s curse, and his battalion of blood-thirsty zombie redcoats are released from their tomb - attacking every human being. The CIPD (Counter Insurgency Police Department) forces fight the undead army, with civilians trapped in the battle.
Betaal is created, written and directed by Patrick Graham who also created Ghoul. “After ‘Ghoul’, I wanted to create a different kind of horror series, which was more action-packed and accessible. The concept of a cursed mountain containing an ancient spirit takes inspiration from Indian mythology, and it's about time we saw some zombie redcoats in popular fiction! The series weaves its own ghost story to give backing to the action and suspense that then follows,” says Patrick.
