Netflix Announces New Projects for 2020 With KJo, Dibakar, Anurag

Lastly, Vikramaditya Motwane will be reviving his project AK v/s AK on Netflix, with the cast of Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. The two will be playing themselves in the film, and it will be a dark revenge drama revolving around the highs and lows of a director and an actor. The film was earlier titled AK v/s SK with Shahid Kapoor in the lead, who is now replaced by Anil Kapoor.