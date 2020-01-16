Netflix Announces New Projects for 2020 With KJo, Dibakar, Anurag
As part of its 2020 slate, Netflix India has announced four new projects by directors like Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Vikramaditya Motwane. Karan Johar will be returning to Netflix with another anthology, titled The Other.
After helming Sacred Games for the platform, Anurag Kashyap will be making a film titled Choked, starring Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Rohan Mathew. The film revolves around a bank cashier whose life takes a turn when she finds unlimited money hoarded in her kitchen.
Dibakar Banerjee too, will be returning to the platform after Ghost Stories with Freedom, featuring Manisha Koirala, Naseeruddin Shah, Huma Qureshi and Kalki Koechlin, among others. “As a filmmaker, I want to move away from cinematic stereotypes. Working on Lust Stories and Ghost Stories gave me renewed hope about creative expression in India. Freedom is the next step forward,” says the director.
Lastly, Vikramaditya Motwane will be reviving his project AK v/s AK on Netflix, with the cast of Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor. The two will be playing themselves in the film, and it will be a dark revenge drama revolving around the highs and lows of a director and an actor. The film was earlier titled AK v/s SK with Shahid Kapoor in the lead, who is now replaced by Anil Kapoor.
