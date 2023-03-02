Makers Postpone Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' Trailer Following Greece Train Crash
'Citadel' stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles.
The makers of Citadel, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles, have postponed the show's trailer release. The trailer for the global spy series from the Russo brothers was initially scheduled for its release on 2 March. However, the launch was delayed following the tragic train crash in Greece, according to a report by Variety.
A tragic event that took place in the north of the Greek capital Athens on 2 March, where a passenger train and a freight train collided, resulted in 43 fatalities and left many others injured.
The show's first teaser was released yesterday, on 1 March, which featured glimpses of Chopra and Madden. The first look photos of the show that were released by the makers earlier this week featured the lead actors in a luxury dining car.
"Out of respect for our international community and due to yesterday's devastating breaking news from Greece, we are respectfully holding on sharing the official trailer for Citadel," Prime Video shared in a press statement.
Created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh, the show stars Chopra and Madden as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Indian adaptation of Citadel, directed by Raj and DK, stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Citadel will also have spin-off series in a number of countries, including Mexico and Italy.
The first season of Citadel will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 28 April with the first two episodes.
