'Didn’t Know if She Would Make It': Priyanka Chopra on the Birth of Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the complications surrounding the birth of her daughter, Malti Marie.
Priyanka Chopra has opened up about the complications surrounding the birth of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In her latest interview, the Bajirao Mastani actor spoke about the premature birth of her daughter and why she chose surrogacy.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, 19 January, Priyanka posted a photo of herself with Malti Marie from their first cover shoot together for a magazine. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo can be seen dressed in matching red outfits.
Sharing the photo with her fans, Priyanka captioned it, "Another one of our many firsts together… #MM."
Here, take a look:
In her conversation with British Vogue, the actor shared, "I was in the OR (operating room) when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed (in her tiny body) to intubate her. I didn’t know if she would make it or not.
"I had medical complications. This was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months," she further told the magazine.
Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. In January 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie, via surrogacy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Malti Marie
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.