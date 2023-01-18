Priyanka Chopra Attends RRR Screening With SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani; See Pics
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' recently won two Critics Choice Awards.
Priyanka Chopra took to social media to talk about the international success of SS Rajamouli’s film RRR while attending a screening of the film with the visionary director and Golden Globe-winning music director MM Keeravani. She also posted some pictures with the duo.
Priyanka took to Instagram to write, “Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith (choreographer), Kala Bhairava (singer), Chandrabose (lyricist)..."
She also shared another picture with the duo.
Check out the pictures here:
RRR has left audiences and critics enthralled in the West. The film recently won a Golden Globe Award for its energetic track, 'Naatu Naatu.' Moreover, winning two Critics Choice Awards in the categories, 'Best Foreign Language Film' and 'Best Song.'
The film is an action-packed period drama about two freedom fighters. The film has managed to garner massive acclaim for its visuals and tonality. The music video of 'Naatu Naatu' alone left audiences across the world in awe.
The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. It's available to stream on Netflix.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Priyanka Chopra SS Rajamouli MM Keeravani
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.