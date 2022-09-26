Koffee With Karan Ep 13 Promo: Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila & More Part Of KWK Jury

Koffee With Karan is coming to a close. The seventh season of the hit talk show hosted by Karan Johar is all set to end this Thursday, 29 September. The last episode of this season is all set to bring in a special jury. The jury constitutes of Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Niharika NM. The four comedians seem to have a laugh at the expense of Karan in the teaser but Karan is also not far behind in mocking his jury.