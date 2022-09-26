ADVERTISEMENT

Koffee With Karan Ep 13 Promo: Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila & More Part Of KWK Jury

The next episode will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Hot on Web
1 min read
Koffee With Karan Ep 13 Promo: Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila & More Part Of KWK Jury
i

Koffee With Karan is coming to a close. The seventh season of the hit talk show hosted by Karan Johar is all set to end this Thursday, 29 September. The last episode of this season is all set to bring in a special jury. The jury constitutes of Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Niharika NM. The four comedians seem to have a laugh at the expense of Karan in the teaser but Karan is also not far behind in mocking his jury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney + Hotstar took to social media to announce the last episode of Koffee With Karan, "It’s the award season and a very special jury takes the couch this week to spill some hot coffee! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, episode 13 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am."

The last episode featured Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor as the guests of the 12th episode. The next episode will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read

'Koffee With Karan 7' Recap: Ishaan Khatter's Comeback to Karan Johar & More

'Koffee With Karan 7' Recap: Ishaan Khatter's Comeback to Karan Johar & More

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and hot-on-web

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×