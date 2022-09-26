Koffee With Karan Ep 13 Promo: Tanmay Bhat, Kusha Kapila & More Part Of KWK Jury
The next episode will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.
Koffee With Karan is coming to a close. The seventh season of the hit talk show hosted by Karan Johar is all set to end this Thursday, 29 September. The last episode of this season is all set to bring in a special jury. The jury constitutes of Kusha Kapila, Tanmay Bhat, Danish Sait and Niharika NM. The four comedians seem to have a laugh at the expense of Karan in the teaser but Karan is also not far behind in mocking his jury.
Disney + Hotstar took to social media to announce the last episode of Koffee With Karan, "It’s the award season and a very special jury takes the couch this week to spill some hot coffee! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, episode 13 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am."
The last episode featured Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Maheep Kapoor as the guests of the 12th episode. The next episode will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.
