Comedian Atul Khatri’s Honest Review of ‘Indian Matchmaking’

Netflix recently released a new reality show that caters to its Indian audience and people can't stop talking about it. Indian Matchmaking follows a Mumbai-based 'matchmaker' Sima Taparia as she helps Indian and Indian Americans find a suitable partner for marriage. While some would say it's the perfect kind of trash to binge when you have nothing to do, others might say it's rooted in systemic structures of oppression. Either way, it's got people talking and meme-ing endlessly.

Comedian Atul Khatri talks about how while he was growing up he used to see the matchmaking happen. He says, "The girl's side would come an hour or so early and set up the table because they were the ones usually arranging everything. The guy's side would then walk in later and a whole team of people would accompany the boy. You could tell that they were meeting for a 'rishta' by how they dressed up. The girl would be a little decked up and the guy probably wore a shirt after ages."