10 Reasons Why We Think 'Indian Matchmaking' May Be Scripted

To be very honest, this was the starting point of all my suspicions. A few days after Indian Matchmaking started streaming, one of the participants on the show, Vinay Chadha (who was dating Nadia), took to Instagram to give an explanation for his behaviour on the show. His Instagram post said that he had never ghosted Nadia and her friends because he hadn't been informed about the meeting in the first place.

It made me wonder - if the makers of Indian Matchmaking really did manipulate the Nadia-Vinay storyline like this, what else could they have done?