HBO's 'Succession' is Leaving Disney+ Hotstar and Desi Fans Are Disappointed

HBO's Succession, which has a separate fan base in India, will be removed from Disney+ Hotstar on 1 April. The streaming platform confirmed that it will no longer carry any HBO content from 31 March onwards in India.

While Succession's fourth season was slated for a 26 March release in India, several fans were disappointed to see that it wasn't released on the streaming platform.

Amidst all the complaints and confusion, here's how the desi Twitter reacted: