'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' Trailer: Yami Gautam's Mid-air Heist Plan Falls Short
'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' is releasing on 24 March on Netflix.
The trailer for Yami Gautam's Netflix film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga dropped on 4 March. The heist-hijack film will release on 24 March starring Sunny Kaushal in the lead as well. The film is directed by Ajay Singh and produced by Dinesh Vijan.
In the trailer, we see couple planning a mid-air heist. However, Yami and Sunny heist plan falls short. The trailer keeps you on the edge of your seat with what might happen next.
Speaking about the film, Sunny Kaushal shares, “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is an extremely special film for me, it is my first collaboration with Netflix and the film is a one-of-a-kind heist-hijack thriller to ever be released. I have always witnessed Netflix encouraging new talent and unique stories which made this journey all the more better.
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is also co-written by Amar Kaushik.
