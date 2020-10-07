Why Is the Political Context Missing In ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’?

The episode on Vijay Mallya talks about the rise and fall of Kingfisher Airlines without talking about the external environment prevailing then. What we get is a narration of most of the known facts, with a sprinkle of some lesser known facts.

Sahara’s growth trajectory would have been totally different if Subrata Roy’s real estate bet had begun to take shape. Similarly, Nirav Modi’s insistence on creating a ‘made in India’ luxury brand would have proved to be a worthwhile business goal to pursue. With the benefit of hindsight, we can say that they seemed to have erred in their adoption of short-cuts.

The strength of the series lies in the portrayal of the three billionaires in all their dimensions. There are shades of black, white and grey in whatever they did. There is no denying that they adopted short-cuts that proved to be their undoing. But they all are blessed with very sharp business minds who sensed opportunities before others.