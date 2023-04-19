Lootera to Jubilee: Heroes, Setting & Female Leads In Motwane's Films & Shows

In Jubilee, the story commences with Binod Das (Aparshakti Khurana), the right-hand man of Srikant Roy - the owner of Roy Talkies. On the surface, the studio is on a hunt to look for its next rising star. And it seems they have found him – Jamshed Khan from Karachi is the answer to their prayers. But ultimately, it’s Binod in the guise of Madan Kumar who becomes the star.

His characterization is reminiscent of Ranveer Singh’s Varun in Lootera, a man who steals valuables from his lover’s home and escapes on his wedding night, leaving his partner completely distraught. This is not to say, he didn’t love her, he did, but like many other characters in Motwane’s narratives, he is intrinsically flawed.