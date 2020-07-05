Sonakshi, Vikramaditya Share Fond Memories as 'Lootera' Turns 7

Lootera, the critically-acclaimed film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, has completed seven years of its release.

Vikramaditya took to Instagram to share fond memories of the film. "Screening the first copy of a film used to be a ceremony. The fresh print would come from the lab and we would watch it being spooled in the projection room and pray, fingers crossed very tight, that everything was ok. As a director, seeing ‘copy no. 1’ on a can of film used to be bittersweet. It meant the absolute end of production. No more work. The film is finally ready. You can’t do s**t anymore. You can shave and be less obsessed and finally get some sleep. But it also meant that this amazing journey with all these amazing people has come to an end. And all you’re left with are the memories of the times you spent together writing, prepping, shooting, editing, working on sound and music... 7 years of Lootera", he wrote.