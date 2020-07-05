Sonakshi, Vikramaditya Share Fond Memories as 'Lootera' Turns 7
The film is loosely based on O Henry's The Last Leaf.
Lootera, the critically-acclaimed film directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, has completed seven years of its release.
Vikramaditya took to Instagram to share fond memories of the film. "Screening the first copy of a film used to be a ceremony. The fresh print would come from the lab and we would watch it being spooled in the projection room and pray, fingers crossed very tight, that everything was ok. As a director, seeing ‘copy no. 1’ on a can of film used to be bittersweet. It meant the absolute end of production. No more work. The film is finally ready. You can’t do s**t anymore. You can shave and be less obsessed and finally get some sleep. But it also meant that this amazing journey with all these amazing people has come to an end. And all you’re left with are the memories of the times you spent together writing, prepping, shooting, editing, working on sound and music... 7 years of Lootera", he wrote.
The filmmaker also shared a behind-the-scenes clip, wherein Sonakshi is seen breaking into a smile in the middle of a shot. Zoya Akhtar reacted to the video saying, “Sonakshi was sooo good.” Even Sonam Kapoor commented, “Ufff beautiful film vik.”
Sharing a montage of his shots from Lootera on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, "One of your best performances".
Sonakshi, who gave a flawless performance, captioned a collage of her shots as, "Pakhi 7 years... still not over you, never think i will be! Thank you @motwayne for giving her to me".
