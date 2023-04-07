‘Jubilee’ Review: Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari Film Has Exquisite Vision

The show’s flaw is that it seems to be aware that there’s a thing as ‘too ambitious’ but sometimes, audacity bodes well for content especially when it’s set in the workings of something as glamorous and convoluted as Hindi cinema.

But Jubilee forgets to attempt this audacity and instead, begins to suffer with pacing.

Aditi Rao Hydari as Sumrita is easily believable as a successful starlet on a mission and while, this might be a role thematically similar to her previous offerings, it doesn’t take away from her effort. Wamiqa Gabbi is mesmerising as Niloufer and plays her part well.